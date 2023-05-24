Chief Justice says Supreme Court is working to address ethics questions

“I want to assure people that I am committed to making certain that we as a court adhere to the highest standards of conduct,” he said. “We are continuing to look at things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment, and I am confident that there are ways to do that consistent with our status as an independent branch of government and the Constitution’s separation of powers.”

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday night that he and his colleagues on the Supreme Court were continuing to take steps to address questions about the justices’ ethical standards amid a barrage of allegations of misconduct and a push by some lawmakers to tighten the rules.

Roberts turned down an invitation last month to testify before a Senate committee, citing the “exceedingly rare” nature of such an appearance, as lawmakers push for ethics changes at the court. A series of revelations about unreported gifts, travel, and real estate deals between Justice Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow, a Texas billionaire and Republican donor, has shaken the court, though all nine justices have defended their existing rules.

Crow refused this week to comply with the Senate Judiciary Committee’s request to hand over information about gifts and travel he provided to Thomas.

“After careful consideration, we do not believe the committee has the authority to investigate Crow’s personal friendship with Justice Clarence Thomas,” Michael D. Bopp, Crow’s lawyer, wrote to the panel Monday.

Senator Richard Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, the chairman of the committee, balked at the rejoinder, saying in a statement on Tuesday that Crow had not provided a “credible response” to his panel’s requests.

The refusal of Crow’s representatives to turn over the information is not surprising, but it is certain to intensify the fight between Democratic lawmakers and the Supreme Court over what ethics standards should apply to the court.

“Harlan Crow believes the secrecy of his lavish gifts to Justice Thomas is more important than the reputation of the highest court of law in this land,” Durbin said in his statement. “He is wrong.”

Bopp effectively argued that the committee had no legitimate use for the information.

“Most importantly, Congress does not have the constitutional power to impose ethics rules and standards on the Supreme Court,” he wrote.

If Democrats see themselves as being stonewalled, they could step up their efforts and even try to subpoena records from Crow, a move that Durbin has so far been reluctant to take.

A subpoena could prompt a significant test of the separation of powers and the authority of Congress to impose rules on the Supreme Court.

The remarks on Tuesday by Roberts, offered at an awards ceremony, were his first extensive public reflections, he said, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, the court has overruled Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion; weathered the leak of a draft of the ruling and failed to identify the source; and faced a barrage of news articles raising questions about the justices’ financial disclosures and recusal practices.

The chief justice was accepting an award from the American Law Institute named for one of his mentors, Judge Henry Friendly, a prominent appeals court judge for whom Roberts had once served as a law clerk.

“The things going on outside this chamber,” Roberts said, referring to the museum where the awards dinner was being held, “would be deeply disappointing to him.”

The chief justice added: “There is much in the legal world that he would find abhorrent. Judges heckled and shouted down at law schools. Protesters outside the homes of justices, with marshal protection needed 24/7.”

If asked the hardest decision he had to make in his 18 years as the head of the federal judiciary, Roberts said, he would not cite a particularly difficult First Amendment, death penalty, or separation of powers case.

“None of those,” he said. “The hardest decision I had to make was whether to erect fences and barricades around the Supreme Court. I had no choice but to go ahead and do it.”

Still, he said relations among the justices remained collegial. “I am happy to be able to say that there has never been a voice raised in anger at our conferences,” he said.

“When I wander down the hallways and I see a colleague, I am always happy to have a chance to chat,” he said. “Now, to be fair, there have been days when I don’t feel like walking down the halls.”