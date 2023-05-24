Athletics, Nevada leaders reach tentative ballpark agreement

The threat of a special legislative session looms if lawmakers can’t agree on the terms by June 5. The financing isn’t a sure thing either.

The tentative agreement indicates a funding bill will be introduced in the Nevada Legislature in the coming days, giving lawmakers less than two weeks to consider it before the session ends.

Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced Wednesday a tentative agreement with the Oakland Athletics and legislative leaders for a stadium funding plan after weeks of negotiations over how much the state will contribute to a $1.5 billion Las Vegas ballpark, according to a joint statement.

The announcement is on the heels of the Oakland Athletics’ agreement to use land on the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip where the Tropicana Las Vegas casino resort sits — a pivot from an earlier agreement for a stadium nearby that came with a $500 million price tag that many lawmakers signaled was too high.

The statement Wednesday didn’t specify an amount for public assistance, though Nevada state treasurer Zach Conine said the private-public partnership would minimize risk to Nevada taxpayers. Representatives for the governor, Senate Democrats and A’s have not commented on how much public money is being requested.

Donaldson, Stanton nearing returns from injured list

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Thursday and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. His first rehab assignment was cut short after one game with Double-A Somerset on April 18.

Boone said Donaldson likely will play the field on Thursday, be a designated hitter Friday, take off Saturday, and play Sunday.

New York opens a three-game series in Seattle on Monday, then plays at the Los Angeles Dodgers starting June 2.

“Possibly in Seattle, probably more likely later in the week, just because he’s been down for so long,” Boone said of Donaldson’s return. “We’ll kind of evaluate at the end of Sunday, assuming we get there and everything is going well, whether we want to have him get another one or two [games] or not.”

Stanton has been sidelined since April 15 by a strained left hamstring.

“We’re going to get him imaged tomorrow,” Boone said, adding it is possible he could head to the minors this weekend.

Turner hits tying home, Bohm wins it in 10th for Phillies

Trea Turner had a good reason to be able to handle the Philly boos aimed at the scuffling shortstop after chasing two balls in the dirt and striking out in the seventh inning.

Philly fans can’t bring the heat like mom can from home. “She told me today she was booing me,” Turner said with a laugh.

Donna Turner might fit in faster among Phillies fans than Turner has with the team in his first season in the Philadelphia lineup.

Turner eventually made mom proud when he tied Wednesday’s game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and Alec Bohm hit the winning single in the 10th to rally the Phillies from five runs down in a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Turner delivered his first highlight-reel hit for the Phillies when he connected to left field off reliever Jose Ruiz (1-1) with two outs, tying the game at 5. Turner has been mired in a brutal slump that forced the $300-million shortstop to say this week: “I’ve sucked.”

Kopech strikes out nine, White Sox roll to 6-0 win over Guardians

Michael Kopech began the season with the worst month of his major league career. Since then, the right-hander has been almost unhittable. Kopech struck out nine and allowed two hits over seven dominant innings, and Romy González had a two-run double for the Chicago White Sox in a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians. “We’re starting to cook and we’re starting to flow,” Kopech said. “It’s no secret we’re having to dig out of a rut, so to come out with another series win is big. We know we can win this division.” ... Adrian Houser’s emergence is providing a major boost for the Milwaukee Brewers’ decimated pitching staff. Houser allowed two hits in 5 ⅓ scoreless innings and the Brewers homered three times in a 4-0 victory over the Houston Astros. This comes five days after Houser pitched six shutout innings in a 1-0 loss at Tampa Bay ... Edouard Julien returned to the leadoff spot and hit a home run, knocked in two runs and scored twice to lead Minnesota to a 7-1 win over the San Francisco Giants, ending the Twins’ three-game losing streak. Joe Ryan gave up six hits, struck out four and allowed a run in season-low five innings in picking up his seventh win in eight decisions. Four relievers finished up on a day San Francisco left 15 runners on base and went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

