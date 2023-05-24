EMass boys’ lacrosse: Dracut seniors Brock Desmarais and Timin Carter close strong, headline Players of the Week

Finn Granara, Reading — With 15 saves in a 15-8 win over Winchester and 14 saves in a 9-3 win over Concord-Carlisle, the senior helped the Rockets (17-1) finish the regular season with a near-perfect record.

Brock Desmaras and Timin Carter, Dracut — The Middies wrapped up a fourth straight Merrimack Valley Conference Small title with their seniors leading the way. Desmarais piled up 13 goals and five assists with Carter adding six goals and seven assists in Dracut’s last three league wins.

Ryan Cohen, Bedford — The senior combined to record a whopping 38 saves in wins over Newton South (14-8), Arlington (9-4), and Shawsheen (12-6).

Advertisement

Brady Kittler, Natick — The senior was a threat scoring and distributing for the Redhawks, registering 11 goals and eight assists in wins over Weymouth (18-5), Walpole (6-5), and Braintree (10-2).

Lucas Leander, Rockland — The senior with 436 career points was a nightmare to defend; he collected three goals and five assists against Stoneham (a 13-5 win) Friday, nine goals and six assists against Cardinal Spellman (16-5) Saturday, and seven goals and six assists against East Bridgewater (21-8) Monday.

Griffin Ready, Xaverian — The senior goalie from Franklin made 36 saves on 56 shots, and also added two assists, to help the Hawks close their season with wins over Medfield (19-7), Falmouth (19-8), and Catholic Memorial (10-5).

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.