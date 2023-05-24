It was a banner day for Natick and Hopkinton at Unified state track championships

That said it all. Natick has been on the rise and building momentum for years, and now the Redhawks have the hardware to prove it.

“Banner’s going up in the gym,” DiAntonio said.

NATICK — Moments removed from watching his Unified track team capture its first Division 1 state title, Natick coach Nick DiAntonio glanced at his phone and beamed with pride as he read a text aloud from athletic director Tim Collins.

With a whopping 70 athletes, they lapped the field on their home turf, scoring 259 points in an all-around dominant effort. Wahconah took second with 100 points, and Milton grabbed third with 81.

Hopkinton captured its second straight Division 2 title, totaling 99 points and outlasting second-place Dighton-Rehoboth (91) and third-place Westborough (67). The Hillers have a much smaller team, with 23 total members and 17 participants at states, but they’ve shown they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Afterward, the winning coaches shared a moment at midfield and joked about having a dual meet next year to determine the true state champion. They’re both extremely grateful that the athletes and partners have bought in and made their jobs easy.

“We’re just very humbled by this whole thing right now,” Hopkinton coach Chip Collins said. “I’m on the verge of tears for them.”

Hosting a state unified track meet is gratifying and well worth it for those involved, but make no mistake — it’s far from a simple or straightforward task.

With 575 participants scattered across 58 teams — both all-time highs for the MIAA — the day feels like a mix of summer camp and a music festival. Tents are everywhere, “gaga ball” is a must-play, and medals and ribbons help everyone leave with a smile. Be sure to get the pizza early in the day, because it won’t last long.

Athletes from different schools interact and help one another, consistently strengthening pre-existing relationships and making new friends.

Peter Smith, the MIAA’s liaison for unified sports, said it’s amazing to watch schools make these programs a priority.

He knows better than anyone that it takes a village. It’s all worth it in the end, though, when teamwork is on display and hundreds of participants get to live out their dreams.

Said Smith: “Watching the athletes and partners work together as a team to accomplish a goal is really inspiring.”

Hopkinton won its second straight Division 2 Unified championship, outlasting Dighton-Rehoboth. Trevor Hass

