Jonathan Narsjo leads No. 13 O’Bryant to repeat Boston City League boys’ volleyball title

“Even though we won last year, winning again this year, especially since it’s my last year, definitely feels like something special,” he said.

Now, as a senior, Narsjo is helping lead the Tigers to dominance. No. 13 O’Bryant rolled to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 win against Latin Academy on Wednesday at Madison Park, earning the program’s second consecutive City League title.

Jonathan Narsjo recalled watching the O’Bryant boys’ volleyball team fall in the Boston City League championships from the bench as an eighth-grader, then felt the pain himself as a sophomore when they lost again.

Narsjo spearheaded the Tigers (16-3) with 12 kills, teaming up frequently with co-star Son Nguyen (30 assists). O’Bryant also had other contributors step up, including middle hitter Desmond Ugoji (7 kills).

Advertisement

“When [Ugoji] plays well, we play great,” said coach Paul Pitts-Dilley. “They have to honor the middle, the pin hitters get single blocks, [and] everybody gets better because of that.”

With one game remaining in the regular season, Pitts-Dilley wants to see his team play with more consistency throughout a match. O’Bryant mostly was in control Wednesday, but had some lulls in service and hitting precision, allowing the Dragons (15-5) to take a 10-8 lead in the third set.

“I think through the three sets today, for example, the highlights are amazing, but we need to limit the lowlights,” Pitts-Dilley said.

Narsjo and Nguyen will lead twelve seniors into a competitive Division 2 state tournament, where they’ll have their best chance ever at winning a state title. The pressure weighs on Narsjo, but he’s focused on the details ahead of his last run.

“It’s very sentimental to think about,” he said. “A lot of people didn’t even know the name of our school. And these past three years have been really great.”