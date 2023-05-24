Game 50: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The offensive woes continue for the Red Sox, who have scored just one run in the last three games after being shut out, 4-0, by the Angels Tuesday night. It spoiled another fine performance by Brayan Bello, who tossed seven innings and allowed allowing two runs and striking out six.

The Sox dropped to 10-5-1 in series play. They have produced one run, six hits, and four walks while striking out 16 times in dropping the first two games in Anaheim.

After Wednesday’s game, the Sox will have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Arizona.