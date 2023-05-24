Game 50: Red Sox at Angels lineups and notes

The offensive woes continue for the Red Sox, who have scored just one run in the last three games after being shut out, 4-0, by the Angels Tuesday night. It spoiled another fine performance by Brayan Bello, who tossed seven innings and allowed allowing two runs and striking out six.
The Sox dropped to 10-5-1 in series play. They have produced one run, six hits, and four walks while striking out 16 times in dropping the first two games in Anaheim.
After Wednesday’s game, the Sox will have Thursday off before opening a three-game series at Arizona.
Lineups
RED SOX (26-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (1-0, 2.45 ERA)
ANGELS (27-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.27 ERA)
Time: 9:38 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Anderson: Triston Casas 0-2, Rafael Devers 2-4, Kiké Hernández 7-32, Rob Refsnyder 2-2, Raimel Tapia 0-3, Justin Turner 18-36, Alex Verdugo 2-4, Connor Wong 2-2
Angels vs. Paxton: Brandon Drury 3-11, Hunter Renfroe 0-7, Mike Trout 5-28
Stat of the day: The Sox are 14-18 against righthanded starters, and 12-5 when opposing lefthanders.
Notes: The Red Sox are 6-4 in their last 10 games against the Angels, and 20-12 since the start of 2018. … Paxton is 4-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels. In his last time out, he recorded his first win since Aug. 15, 2020 when he allowed just one run and five hits in six innings against the Padres last Friday. … Anderson is 0-0 with a 7.56 ERA in two career starts. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past four starts
