Red Sox move Corey Kluber to the bullpen, will keep Tanner Houck in the rotation

“We’re going to make a change, Tanner is going to [start] Sunday and Corey is going to the bullpen starting on Friday,” manager Alex Cora said Wednesday during his weekly paid appearance on WEEI.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Red Sox have moved Opening Day starter Corey Kluber to the bullpen and will leave Tanner Houck in the rotation.

Cora said the Sox were waiting to see how Houck came out of his start Monday.

Kluber is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in nine starts since being signed to a one-year, $10 million deal. He lasted only 2⅓ innings against the Padres this past Sunday, walking three and allowing five runs.

Advertisement

Houck is 3-3 with a 4.99 ERA in nine starts. He allowed one run over six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Angels Monday.

Kluber, 37, pitched once in relief in the playoffs for the Rays last season. His last regular-season game as a reliever was in 2013.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.