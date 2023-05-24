Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer posts first multi-homer game of professional career

Mayer’s first blast was an opposite-field shot to left that left the bat at 98 mph. His second was pulled down the right-field line with an exit velocity of 105 mph.

The top-ranked Red Sox prospect, a 2021 first-round pick (No. 4 overall) out of Eastlake High School in San Diego, drilled a pair of homers on Tuesday night for the High-A Greenville Drive in Rome, Ga., against Atlanta’s High-A affiliate. The contest marked the first multi-homer game of Mayer’s professional career.

Marcelo Mayer achieved a career milestone on Tuesday. Could another soon be close at hand?

“To hit one down the left-field line and then to hit one down the right-field line was pretty impressive,” said Sox director of hitting Jason Ochart. “The guy has shown a really impressive ability to just hit. He’s got power, but he’s also just a good hitter. He can use the whole field, he can battle with two strikes, he understands the situation. I’ve just been really impressed with how advanced he is as a hitter.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Mayer is hitting .312/.387/.576 with seven homers and 18 extra-base hits in 30 games with Greenville. Though one of the youngest players in the South Atlantic League, the 20-year-old ranks among league leaders in average (7th), OBP (15th), and slugging (5th). In 13 games in May, he’s leading the Sally League in homers (6), RBI (18), slugging (.793), and OPS (1.196).

Advertisement

Mayer has also shown evidence of year-over-year development. He’s hitting the ball harder than he did a year ago, cut down slightly on his strikeout rate, hitting fewer groundballs, and barreling the ball more frequently to the pull side.

It is a performance that raises questions about whether Mayer might soon need to move up to Double-A Portland. The Sox acknowledge that the shortstop is building an impressive case.

Advertisement

“You want players to force your hand [about promotion decisions]. You want players to force those conversations. He does a lot of things really well, he works hard, he’s mature, has good baseball intellect, he’s a good teammate, he does all the things on the subjective side you’d hope to see,” farm director Brian Abraham said in mid-May. “”No doubt he’s knocking on the door. He’s pushing down the door. And he’s consistent. That’s what we want to see.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.