Welcome to the roughest, toughest lacrosse division in the state: the Merrimack Valley Conference Large, where ‘every single night is a battle’

All four teams split their individual head-to-head series, with eight of those matchups decided by less than two goals, and several requiring overtime finishes.

Rivals Billerica, Andover, Chelmsford, and North Andover all finished with 10-3 records in league play, creating a four-way share of the conference crown for what is likely the first time in history.

At the end of a wildly entertaining and competitive boys’ lacrosse season, the Merrimack Valley Conference Large Division was too close to call.

On Tuesday night, Billerica held on for a 7-6 victory at North Andover in a defensive battle to ensure a split of the league title, a huge boost for the only Division 2 program in that cluster of MVC I contenders as it looks to follow up last spring’s run to the state final.

“ ‘The teams we play in the MVC are just as good as any of the teams we’re going to see [in the Division 2 state tournament],’ Billerica boys' lacrosse coach Ryan Nickerson, on the quality of competition in the Merrimack Valley Conference

“Iron sharpens iron and every single night is a battle,” Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson said of the MVC. “It’s huge to prepare us [for the state tournament]. There are a lot of good D2 teams, but the teams we play in the MVC are just as good as any of the teams we’re going to see, and with the new power ratings system, we all help each other out, because our strength of schedule is so high.”

Each win has delivered jubilation for the victors, while each close loss has delivered valuable lessons during this conference carousel.

North Andover's Gan Larochelle (right) stick checks Billerica’s Cameron Penti (left) in the head, dislodging his helmet. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

For Andover third-year coach Bryan Brazill, watching his Warriors come back from a 10-5 fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime at Billerica last Thursday made all the difference in how he perceived his team, even though they fell, 11-10, in the extra period.

“That was such a clear picture that these kids have a compete to them that’s going to be so important come playoff time,” said Brazill, a former top scorer at Merrimack College.

“They clawed their way back and we lost, but it was a defining moment. For me, X’s and O’s are one thing, but you can’t teach that kind of mentality.”

Chelmsford fell, 10-9, to Andover to open league play in early April, and Lions coach Sean Wright chatted with Brazill before their rematch May 5, guaranteeing each other that it would go down to the wire.

Sure enough, Andover turned an 8-4 deficit into a 9-8 lead with 2:10 remaining and Chelmsford had to rally back to squeak out a 10-9 win when Manny Marshall scored with 10 seconds remaining.

On Monday, Chelmsford’s final game of the year also came down to the wire against MVC Small contender Central Catholic. The Lions trailed the entire game until Marshall scored a tying tally with 53 seconds remaining and Kyle Wilder netted an overtime winner for an 8-7 victory.

“ ‘Every opponent should be worried about these MVC teams in the tournament. Because they’re all battle tested.’ Chelmsford lacrosse coach Sean Wright

“I’ve never seen anything like this in this MVC,” said Wright, who has had Chelmsford on an upward trajectory since taking over as head coach in 2018.

“Usually one or two teams are fairly dominant, and there’s always that potential for upsets, but it’s never been this insane. Every team has pieces, and every opponent should be worried about these MVC teams in the tournament. Because they’re all battle tested.”

Billerica’s Sean Heffernan, (No. 26) takes a heavy hit from North Andover’s Tyler Fay (No. 4). It stands as a stark example of how rough-and-tumble the Merrimack Valley Conference Large division has become this season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After starting 3-4, the Lions have won 10 of their last 11 games, with their sole loss coming to North Andover.

The Scarlet Knights handled Chelmsford, 12-4, on May 19 after getting held in check during an 8-4 loss at Chelmsford earlier this month.

North Andover sandwiched that impressive victory between one-goal losses to Andover and Billerica, but coach Steve Zella feels like those setbacks are preparing his team for a run in the Division 1 tournament.

“Our conference alone gets us ready for the tournament,” said Zella, a former All-Scholastic goalie at Weymouth who switched to midfield at Springfield College.

“We have one of the strongest conferences in the state. Those are some really good teams. We’re all beating each other up, back and forth, so it just comes down to those last possessions”

Each team brings different strengths to the table, with North Andover and Billerica leaning on elite goalie play to win some of those close contests.

On Tuesday, Billerica senior captain Scott Einarson made seven of his 18 saves in the fourth quarter to win a duel against North Andover senior Matt Roy (11 saves). Einarson’s final save came with less than 10 seconds remaining to seal the win and a share of the conference title.

“The MVC has been crazy all year and we’ve been in a lot of crazy games,” said Einarson, a Bryant commit. “As a goalie, you’ve just got to keep your head . You’re going to make mistakes, the defense is going to make mistakes, so you’ve got to stay calm and keep playing the game.”

Quick sticks

⋅ With an 18-3 win over Medford Monday, Boston Latin secured its first tournament berth since becoming a varsity program in 2015 .

”Going into this year I knew we had a shot at making states,” said Mike Devlin, the Wolfpack’s sole head coach in that span. “We have a lot of seniors, 14 in total which is a lot for us, they really are our core of good players.”

After starting 3-6, the Wolfpack (9-8) went 6-2 over their next eight games to qualify. ”We started out sluggish, but the boys have picked it up and they really have started playing some good lacrosse,” said Devlin.

The biggest key to Latin’s success has been senior faceoff specialist Evan Sardina, a Vassar commit who is winning 93 percent of his faceoffs, and senior Abe Lester-Barallihas led the offense with nearly 50 points, but there have been balanced contributions across the roster. ”This is the most lacrosse depth we have ever had in this program,” said Devlin “A lot more kids who have come have played youth lacrosse in the city, it’s awesome.”

⋅ The Vocational School Tournament starts next week (schedule TBA) and Essex Tech (14-4) is the top seed. Sean Parsons took over the program in 2019 and promptly led the Hawks to a 16-5 record and their first Voke title. There was no tournament in 2020 and 2021, but Parsons also steered his program to the Voke title last spring. This year the Hawks are led by junior attack Fisher Gadbois, who leads the North Shore area with 117 points. Junior goalie Damian Biersteker is also among the regional leaders with 565 goals, and junior LSM Armani Booth has 52 points . . . Among the chief challengers in the tournament is South Shore Voc-Tech (14-4), led by junior attack Todd Egan, who transitioned from LSM to attack this year. Sophomore Brady Hofeman, of Hanover, earned Mayflower League All-Star status as a freshman and has scored 11 goals at LSM this year.

⋅ Noble & Greenough defeated Milton Academy (17-9), St. Sebastian’s (18-9), and Governor’s Academy (14-10) this past week to win the ISL Tournament for a second straight year. Senior attack Grayson McClements was presented the McCrae Williams MVP for his performance, as he topped a new ISL record with 114 points on the season . . . Dracut (12-4, 9-3) clinched the MVC Small title for a fourth straight season . . . Johnny Halpin, Pat Prewitt, and Tyler Boehner all topped 100 career goals this week during a 3-0 week for Abington (13-4).

Games to watch

Thursday, Wellesley at Natick, 7 p.m. — Two excellent defensive teams battle for Bay State Carey Conference supremacy in what could be a close and low-scoring matchup.

Friday, Melrose at Marblehead, 6 p.m. — The Magicians (17-0) look to wrap up an undefeated season against a tough Melrose team that is looking to play the role of spoiler.

Friday, Medfield at Westwood, 6:30 p.m. — On April 10, Medfield edged Westwood for a 10-7 victory. The Wolverines (13-3) are now atop the Tri-Valley League with a chance to clinch a title by beating the Warriors in the season finale.

Saturday, Hingham at St. John’s Prep, 11 a.m. — These D1 powers battled in the state semifinals last June and Prep prevailed en route to a second straight state title.

Monday, Andover at Dracut, 1 p.m. — While both teams have already secured their respective titles in the MVC Large and Small Divisions, this crossover matchup will provide a good test ahead of the statewide tournament.



