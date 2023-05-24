Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for UK royal

LONDON (AP) — The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal’s police escort.

Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, expressed her sympathies for the death of Helen Holland, who was struck at a West London intersection on May 10.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,’’ Buckingham Palace said. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms Holland’s family.”