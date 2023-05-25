Author readings around Boston May 28-June 3

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
- Stephen Vladeck (”The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic”) is in conversation with Jack Goldsmith at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store.
- Margaret Li and Irene Li (”Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking”) are in conversation with Barbara Moran at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15, $5 for students and virtual attendees).
- Susan Rubin Suleiman (”Daughter of History: Traces of an Immigrant Girlhood”) is in conversation with Gish Jen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- B.A. Shapiro (”Metropolis”) is in conversation with Juliette Fay at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Nguyen Ba Chung and Martha Collins (”Dreaming the Mountain”) are in conversation with Fred Marchant at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Kate Fussner (”The Song of Us”) is in conversation with Rajani LaRocca at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.
- Kendall Kulper (”A Starlet’s Secret to a Sensational Afterlife”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Trident Booksellers & Cafe.
- Rob Schwartz (”The Wisdom of Morrie: Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully”) is in conversation with Jean Stehle at 7 p.m. at Newton Free Library.
WEDNESDAY
- Tegan Quin and Sara Quin (”Tegan and Sara: Junior High”) are in conversation with Tillie Walden at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $20, including a copy of the book).
- Edward J. Larson (”American Inheritance: Liberty and Slavery in the Birth of a Nation, 1765-1795″) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10, free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees).
- Christopher Setterlund (”Cape Cod: The Heart and Soul Beyond the Beach”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Tracy Kidder (”Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Patrick Lyndon Pilot School at an event hosted by Boston Public Library.
- Daphne Kalotay (”The Archivists: Stories”) and John Fulton (”The Flounder”) are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Allyson McCabe (”Why Sinéad O’Connor Matters”) is in conversation with Geoff Edgers at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
THURSDAY
- Martin Edmunds (”Flame in a Stable”), Megan Marshall (”Elizabeth Bishop: A Miracle for Breakfast”), and Lloyd Schwartz (”Who’s on First?: New and Selected Poems”) are in conversation with John Okrent and special guest Frank Bidart at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Land Institute of Land Policy at an event hosted by Grolier Poetry Book Shop.
- Edward J. Larson (”American Inheritance: Liberty and Slavery in the Birth of a Nation, 1765-1795″) reads at 3 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10, free for members and virtual attendees).
- Jane Olson (”World Citizen, Journeys of a Humanitarian”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5, for virtual attendees, and free for members).
- Martha Wells (”Witch King”) is in conversation with Holly Black at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre at an event hosted by Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $30, including a copy of the book).
- Jonathan Papernick (”Gallery of the Disappeared Men: Stories”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Gene Luen Yang (”The Books of Clash Volume 1: Legendary Legends of Legendarious Achievery”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
- Elliot Ackerman (”Halcyon”) is in conversation with Drew Gilpin Faust at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Diana Norma Szokolyai (”Credo: An Anthology of Manifestos & Sourcebook for Creative Writing”), Namrata Patel (”Scent of a Garden”), and Serina Gousby are in conversation at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
SATURDAY
- T.J. Newman (”Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 1421″) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan at 4:30 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $5).
- Jamie Loftus (”Raw Dog: The Naked Truth about Hot Dogs”) is in conversation with Tori Bedford at 7 p.m. at Center for Arts at the Armory (Tickets are $35, including a copy of the book).