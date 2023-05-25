Here’s everyone who’ll be playing at Boston Calling

FRIDAY
Foo Fighters
The National
The Beaches
Razor Braids
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Chelsea Cutler
Celisse
Alisa Amador
Niall Horan
Teddy Swims
Talk
GA-20
Zolita
Little Fuss
Blue Light Bandits
Summer Cult
Brandie Blaze
SATURDAY
The Lumineers
Noah Kahan
Joy Oladukon
Loveless
Alanis Morissette
Mt. Joy
The Aces
Neemz
The Flaming Lips
Fletcher
Declan McKenna
Welshly Arms
The Q-Tip Bandits
Najee Janey
Actor Observer
Coral Moons
Chrysalis
SUNDAY
Paramore
Maren Morris
070Shake
Wunderhorse
Queens of the Stone Age
Bleachers
The Linda Lindas
Juice
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
The Walkmen
Genesis Owusu
Brutus
Mint Green
Couch
Ali McGuirk
Sorry Mom
Workman Song
