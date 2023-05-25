Local bestsellers for the week ended May 21

1. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

3. Happy Place Emily Henry Berkley

4. Small Mercies Dennis Lehane Harper

5. Yellowface R. F. Kuang Morrow

6. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.) Knopf

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

9. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

10. The Postcard Anne Berest, Tina Kover (Transl.) Europa Editions

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

2. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. King: A Life Jonathan Eig, Farrar Straus and Giroux

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

6. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir Maggie Smith Atria/One Signal Publishers

7. Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic Simon Winchester Harper

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

9. Spare Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex Random House

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

3. Meet Me at the Lake Carley Fortune Berkley

4. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

5. It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

6. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

9. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. Shrines of Gaiety Kate Atkinson Anchor

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Quietly Hostile: Essays Samantha Irby Vintage

2. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Tiny Beautiful Things (10th Anniversary Edition): Advice from Dear Sugar Cheryl Strayed Vintage

8. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht Chronicle Books

9. Riverman: An American Odyssey Ben McGrath Vintage

10. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers Crown

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, May 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.