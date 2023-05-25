Tom Petty’s estate accuses Boston-based auction house of listing stolen items

The items for sale, which include jackets, hats, vests, boots, shirts, shoes, and autographed records , were allegedly stolen from the family’s secure archive and can be “easily traced back to family members,” the post said.

“The family is pursuing all available legal action for the immediate return of these items,” the post said, adding that fans and collectors should “refrain from participating in this auction until the matter is settled, to avoid further getting involved in this legal action.”

Tom Petty’s family has accused Boston-based auction house RR Auction of listing what they claim are “outright stolen” items that belonged to the late singer, according to social media posts on Petty’s official accounts .

“These items have irreplaceable sentimental and educational value for the family and legacy of Tom Petty and we look forward to their safe return,” Petty’s estate said.

Forty items are listed on RR Auction’s website, with prices currently ranging from $200 to $5,724.

In a statement to the Globe on Thursday, Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for RR Auction, said the company has been cooperating with Petty’s family “from the moment they reached out just days ago, and will happily continue to do so without unnecessary hostile threats of litigation.”

“We take theft allegations such as these very seriously,” Zaid said. “We continue to diligently investigate this situation and have requested the Petty family to cooperate with us as well. That said, we also take seriously any defamatory allegations against our company.”

RR Auction doesn’t own the items Petty’s estate claims were stolen, but it represents the consignor, which provided the items to the auction house. Petty’s estate said RR Auction won’t disclose the name of the consignor, “or how they were acquired.”

“But they are clearly stolen, there is no other word for it,” Petty’s family said.

