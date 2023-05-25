Target’s CEO slams ‘gut-wrenching’ threats over LGBTQ-themed goods

(Bloomberg) -- Target Corp.’s top executive hammered the aggressive behavior that some customers directed toward employees because of the retailer’s collection of LGBTQ-themed merchandise.

The company removed some items from its collection for Pride Month in June, which honors lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people, saying a rash of threats made workers feel unsafe. That move followed “many difficult days of deliberation and decision-making,” CEO Brian Cornell said in an internal memo.

“What you’ve seen in recent days went well beyond discomfort, and it has been gut-wrenching to see what you’ve confronted in our aisles,” Cornell told store employees in the memo, which was sent on Wednesday and viewed by Bloomberg. He also thanked service-center staffers for their “patience and professionalism through high volumes of angry, abusive, and threatening calls.”