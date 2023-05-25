High dives, rail rides, and a hot new grill that doubles as a firepit

Hear classically trained musicians who work in tech and life sciences in the Kendall Square area play at the fourth annual Symphony for Science event June 4 at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The Kendall Square Orchestra, affectionately called K2O, includes more than 80 musicians who aim to inspire through music while supporting causes related to health care and STEM education. About 75 percent of concert proceeds will benefit Next Step, a Cambridge-based nonprofit that provides services to those with life-threatening diseases as they transition from pediatric to adult care. The program includes a performance of the original song “Come and Walk a Mile,” created by K2O and Next Step, which conveys the story of perseverance, moving forward, and aiming high for young people who live with a rare disease. Renowned violinist and disability advocate Adrian Anantawan, who was born without a right hand and has performed from the Olympic Games and Carnegie Hall to the White House, will deliver the keynote address and be the featured soloist for Sarasate’s “Zigeunerweisen” (he’s also the founder of Boston’s Music Inclusion Program). Tickets $25-$125. www.symphonyforscience.org

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Alessandro De Rose of Italy prepares to dive from the 88.5-foot platform during final competition day at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Boston on June 4, 2022. Romina Amato/Red Bull

Divers plunge into Boston Harbor

Advertisement

Watch 24 of the world’s best high divers leap from platforms into Boston Harbor on June 3. The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series starts off with this free Boston event and then moves on to competitions in France, Italy, Japan, and Bosnia before the final showdown in New Zealand on Nov. 19, when the top man and woman will be crowned with a King Kahekili Trophy (named after a Hawaiian chief who first leapt from the cliffs of Kaunolo in the 1700s). See the top 12 women launch themselves from a height of 69 feet and the top 12 men launch from 88.5 feet above water from platforms on the side of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art. Divers leap, twist, and somersault in the air before hitting the water less than 3 seconds later. Two new US athletes will join the series this year: Susanna Fish and James Lichtenstein, both from Chicago. Gates open at 10 a.m. with the competition beginning at noon (get there early for a good standing room-only spot). www.redbullcliffdiving.com

Advertisement

Rail Explorers USA, a woman-owned and -operated company, offers 8- to 12-mile guided bike tours in Cooperstown, N.Y. Jonah Masson/Rail Explorers Cooperstown

THERE

Get assistance on this rail bike tour

Grab your family and head to Cooperstown — about four hours from Boston — for a bike adventure on an old rail trail. Rail Explorers USA, a woman-owned and -operated company, offers guided bike tours through Oct. 31. Cyclists ride on a two- or four-person custom-built “bike” that rides on the rails and uses an electric pedal assist system — meaning it’s easy to pedal and enjoy the sights along the way. The rail vehicles have steel wheels and hydraulic disc brakes and can accommodate riders of all sizes and ages — and even pets up to 40 pounds (free pet mat included). Choose from the Milford Track, which takes bikers on a 12-mile roundtrip tour through farmland and forest along the Susquehanna River, or the Charlotte Valley Express, an 8-mile out-and-back route that meanders along the river and passes over the 200-foot-long Portlandville Trestle. While in town, check out the Brewery Ommegang (on a 136-acre farmstead) and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Prices start at $90 for two-person ride and $160 per quad; pets ride free. www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

Advertisement

BioLite’s new FirePit+ smokeless firepit/grill is a high-efficiency, easy-to-use firepit that also works as a grill, making it great for beach outings, camping trips, road trips, and backyard cookouts. BioLite

EVERYWHERE

A portable firepit-grill combo

Grill up your favorite BBQ fare — and toast marshmallows to perfection — over Memorial Day weekend and throughout the year with the new BioLite FirePit+ smokeless firepit/grill, which works with charcoal and wood. The high-efficiency, easy-to-use firepit works great for beach outings, camping trips, road trips, and backyard cookouts. It has an adjustable rack inside for stacking charcoal or wood, a metal grate that secures on top and can hold roughly six burgers or up to 15 hot dogs, and two larger handles for safely carrying the unit — even when it’s hot. The firepit, which is about the size of a large handheld toolbox, also has a USB-rechargeable airflow pack that attaches to its side. Turn this on and the system blows air across 51 internal air jets, helping to stoke your fire, radiate heat outward, and minimize smoke. The pack contains a 12,800 mAh battery that runs from about seven hours on high to 30 hours on low. To recharge the unit, plug the battery pack into your RV, portable generator, or wall outlet using the micro-USB cord. Operate your FirePit+ remotely by connecting it to your Bluetooth-enabled mobile device and using the BioLite app to adjust fan speeds. FirePit+ accessories include a fire-retardant mat for protecting the deck, wood, or other surface under your grill, a water-resistant canvas travel bag for toting the 20-pound unit, and a long-handled stoker for safely adjusting logs or charcoal. $224.96 FirePit+ or $348.71 for FirePit+ bundle with FireMat, FirePoker, and carry bag. www.bioliteenergy.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.