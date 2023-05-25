Nubian Markets arrives in Roxbury; tickets go on sale for the Boston Pizza Festival

Visit Alileo vino e snak bar in the Seaport (70 Pier 4 Blvd.) and sip its namesake drink, a Boston-based Sicilian boxed natural wine, paired with Sunny Girl charcuterie delights and Nancy’s Fancy gelato. It’s at the Superette courtyard; loll from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. beneath umbrellas beside a vintage Fiat.

Openings : Roxbury’s Nubian Markets (2565 Washington St.) celebrated its grand opening on May 17. Founders Ismail Samad and Yusuf Yassin run the market, cafe, halal butchery, and community gathering space. The cafe focuses on flavors from the African diaspora: Try crispy injera and pomegranate berber chicken, habanero cornbread, and hoppin’ john. An adjacent market highlights Black-owned products from across the country, coupled with local produce and a halal butchery. Visit daily from 7 a.m.

Festivals: Tickets are on sale for the Boston Pizza Festival, happening June 24-25 at City Hall Plaza. Sample slices from da LaPosta, DaCoopas, Eat Cini’s, Florina, Rina’s, and many more. Tokens are $3 apiece, per slice. Buy them at www.bostonpizzafestival.com.

Pop-ups: Foodscape comes to Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway on Sunday, May 28. It’s part food, part art: Wander a 3,000-square-foot field showcasing herbs that grow across Israel — and watch as visiting artists sow and harvest them to create a glass of gazoz, the much-loved Israeli soda, for guests to try.

Closings: Union Square’s T&B Pizza (251 Washington St.) is no more. The restaurant — from Tim and Bronwyn Wiechmann, known for T.W. Food and Bronwyn — served stretchy Roman pies topped with kielbasa and peppers, paired with gin martinis. In Central Square, Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) has gone to the kitchen in the sky; it’s now an event space. The restaurant went through a few incarnations since opening in June 2021, initially serving Korean-inspired dishes before moving toward Southeast Asian and Polynesian plates cooked by founder Ronald Liu, whose Blackfin Collective has also launched restaurants such as Love Art Sushi and Love Art Udon.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.