Bear breaks into Connecticut bakery; destroys 60 cupcakes, owner says

Miriam Taylor, the owner of Taste by Spellbound, chronicled the incident in a Facebook post. Before opening the shop, another employee, Maureen Williams, was loading a van with baked goods inside an attached garage, she said.

One bakery in Avon, Connecticut, had an unusual patron Wednesday morning: a hungry black bear that helped itself to dozens of cupcakes and sweets.

“All the sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder, and then yelling, ‘There’s a bear in garage!’” Taylor wrote in a Facebook post.

Williams sprinted into the kitchen, but the bear attempted to follow her from the loading area.

“We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut,” Taylor wrote.

As Taylor called 911, another employee began honking her car horn to drive the animal away. The bear fled, and Williams darted from the kitchen to close the garage.

While the employees were safe, the same can’t be said for the sweets: “The bear destroyed 60 cupcakes [and] a bunch of coconut cake,” according to Taylor.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has set up a bear trap near the shop, according to Paul Copleman, a spokesperson for the agency. The trap is fittingly baited with sweets.

If caught, the bear will be released as a form of aversion conditioning, which is “designed to create a negative association for the bear with the location, in this case the bakery, in the hopes that the bear will not want to return once released,” Copleman said in an email.

The black bear population in Connecticut is about 1,000 to 1,200, according to DEEP. The animals are often attracted to unsecured food and trash, and while bears are rarely aggressive towards humans, people are advised to keep a distance.

“I’m so thankful Maureen was safe [and] wasn’t hurt, as well as the rest of the team,” Taylor said.





