Boston police warn of counterfeit ticket scams involving Celtics playoff tickets

As the Boston Celtics get set to play Game 5 of the NBA Conference Finals against the Miami Heat Thursday night, Boston police issued a warning urging fans to beware of counterfeit tickets.

People are encouraged to only purchase tickets from “authorized ticket agencies,” police said in a statement Thursday. Game 5 begins at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in TD Garden.

“Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer’s own risk,” the statement said. “Officers want to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to only purchase from official vendors. Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket.”