In CCRI chat, Boston Fed’s Susan Collins says pause in interest rate hikes may be near

“I believe we may be at, or near, the point where monetary policy can pause raising interest rates,” Collins said in remarks prepared for delivery for her chat at the Knight Campus in Warwick, slated for 10:30 a.m. “This will provide an opportunity to more fully assess the impact of the actions taken to date and the general tightening of credit conditions on economic activity.”

WARWICK, R.I. — Speaking at the Community College of Rhode Island Thursday, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President and CEO Susan M. Collins will say that “while inflation is still too high, there are some promising signs of moderation.”

Collins was also set to participate in a “fireside chat” Q&A for students and staff at CCRI with college President Meghan L. Hughes. Hughes serves on the Boston Fed’s board. It was Collins’ first talk at an educational institution since she became Boston Fed president, and the choice of a community college was intentional.

“Community colleges provide affordable, accessible higher education to millions of learners from all backgrounds,” she explained.

In remarks prepared for delivery, Collins said that the Fed needed to make sure high inflation doesn’t become entrenched.

“An inflation rate that is low and predictable is needed for fostering conditions that promote a vibrant, resilient, and inclusive economy — and for maximum employment that is sustainable over time,” she said. “This is why it is so important to remain resolute in bringing inflation back down to the Fed’s 2 percent target in a reasonable amount of time.”

The next policy meeting will be in mid-June, Collins said.

“In the meantime, we continue to monitor a wide range of data — about price developments, labor markets, financial conditions and more — to evaluate how the economy is doing,” her prepared remarks say.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.