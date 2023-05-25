Elderly woman rescued in two-alarm Dorchester fire

She was taken from a second floor and taken to a hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries, according to Firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for Boston fire.

Firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning home in a Dorchester Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

A Boston firefighter on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 8 Thetford Ave. in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.

Her condition was not known early Thursday evening.

The fire was reported at around 3 p.m., when firefighters responded to 8 Thetford Ave., Alkins said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire in the rear of the home and immediately ordered a second alarm, Boston fire said in a tweet.

As of around 3:40 p.m., the fire was knocked down, Boston fire said in another tweet.

Advertisement

Nine residents were displaced, Alkins said, and the Red Cross is assisting them in finding a place to stay.

No firefighters were injured, Alkins said.





Alkins said the building sustained around $450,000 worth of damage, however, it was not a total loss.

The rear porches were burned through, the tweet said.

“A quick aggressive attack helped to keep the fire contained to the rear of the building,” the tweet said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.