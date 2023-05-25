Farewell to Matignon, a beloved Cambridge Catholic high school

“Matignon is far more than just a small Catholic school,” Valedictorian Laura Ann Bett said, addressing her classmates, who sat shoulder to shoulder in their dark green gowns and mortar boards. “It is truly and always has been a community.”

Seeing the school close its doors after 75 years of academic and athletic achievements stirs up feelings of nostalgia and pride, students and their families said.

CAMBRIDGE — Ninety graduating seniors of The Cambridge Matignon School crossed the commencement stage Thursday evening, marking a jubilant but bittersweet farewell to the proud Catholic high school that announced this month that the 2022-23 school year would be its final one.

Advertisement

She paid tribute to a school where students feel recognized, and find their callings through academics, athletics, student government, and other clubs.

“Today is especially bittersweet,” Bett said. “Not only are we concluding a chapter in our lives, but we are saying goodbye to our beloved high school for good.”

Former House Speaker Thomas “Tip” O’Neill’s family had a special relationship with the 75-year-old college-prep school. His daughter, Susan O’Neill, a graduate from the class of 1964, delivered the Class of 2023′s commencement speech on Matignon Field.

Amid chirping birds and a brisk evening breeze with the Matignon tower as a backdrop, O’Neill said she looked forward to a future led by such a diverse, educated, socially conscious generation of digital geniuses and risk takers.

”Although this is the end for Matignon, it is the beginning for you,” she said.”We’re counting on you to use your talents to tackle the challenges, and we’ll follow your lead.”

O’Neill, who began her professional career as a teacher before moving on to union organizing and fundraising for non-profits, urged the young graduates to seek out the “power and impact” and fulfillment that a life of public service offers. ”A life focused on service will help you live a fulfilling life.”

Advertisement

O’Neill, attended Matigon along with her sister, Rosemary, class of ‘61, and her brother, Michael, class of ‘69. Other O’Neill family graduates include cousins from the classes of ‘57, ‘62, and ‘84.

O’Neill, who lives in Washington D.C., owns an event firm, Susan O’Neill and Associates.

The school, long known simply as Matignon High School before changing its name in 2020, educated generations of working and middle class families in the Cambridge area.

But financial hardship and enrollment issues forced the closure of the school, Matignon officials said earlier this month.

Enrollment had declined from 400 students in the 2016-2017 school year, to 300 this school year, with a further drop expected next year, according to the Archdiocese of Boston. Tuition this year was $17,250.

The archdiocese owns the building and land on which the school is located. No decision on its future has been made, a spokesman for the archdiocese said.

Founded in 1947, the school taught ninth through twelfth grades.

The school made “incredible achievements” during its “illustrious history,” Marc-Anthony Hourihan, president of the school’s board of trustees, said when the closure was announced, citing its “reputation for academic excellence, athletic dominance, world-class teaching and an outstanding alumni network that has gone on to tremendous heights in their professional careers.”

For decades beginning in the 1970s, the school’s storied boys’ hockey program was one of the state’s true powerhouses under legendary coach Marty Pierce, catapulting the likes of Shawn McEachern, Steve Leach, Tom O’Regan, and Niko Dimitrakos into the NHL.

Advertisement

The Matignon Warriors were “one of the most revered hockey teams in the state” and won eight state championships with the first in 1975 and the last in 1993, according to the school newspaper, the Cambridge Matignon Mirror.

News of the school’s impending closure followed similar recent announcements from Catholic high schools in Brighton, Newton, and Fall River, due largely to weak finances and enrollment declines.

The number of Catholic high schools in the archdiocese has dropped from 31 in 2017, to 28 this school year, according to the archdiocese spokesman. That number will decline by three, with the closing of Matignon, St. Joseph Prep Boston, and Mount Alvernia High School in Newton, this school year. (Bishop Connolly High School is part of the Diocese of Fall River.)

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.