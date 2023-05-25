New proposal scales back RIPTA overhaul plan

The new proposal would expand RIPTA’s board of directors by one, giving it nine members, and make the Rhode Island Department of Transportation director the chair of it. Under current law, the director already serves on the RIPTA board. The original version , which seems unlikely to pass this year given the late date and how broad it is, would put RIPTA fully within RIDOT. The new proposal is what’s called a Sub-A, or a proposed substitute version.

PROVIDENCE — Senate lawmakers have unveiled a significantly scaled back version of a proposed overhaul of RIPTA, which will get a hearing Thursday.

Some transit advocates still don’t like it. They were planning to rally at the State House against the initial wholesale RIDOT takeover, and they say they’re going to rally against this one, too. In a statement Thursday, the organization RI Transit Riders signaled distrust with RIDOT, calling it auto-centric. What RIPTA really needs to do, the group said, is address its fiscal cliff, and for CEO Scott Avedisian to be more visible.

But RIPTA board member Patrick Crowley, the secretary-treasurer of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO who has been critical lately of RIPTA’s direction, called the new proposal a fair compromise.

“It’s been clear to me as a Board member that the current members of the Board seem unconcerned about the long term health of the Agency, while some of the public’s concerns about DOT taking over RIPTA have some merit,” he said in an email. “To me, this is a positive step in the right direction.”

The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to hear the RIPTA-related bills Thursday in Room 211. It’s set for the rise of the Senate, or when the Senate finishes its formal business of the day.

The committee is also scheduled to hear a separate proposal to require board approval for the procurement of services greater than $10,000, and a competitive bidding process for procurement of services over $50,000. That came in the wake of concerns from Crowley, among others, of a lobbying contract for a firm where Republican former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung works.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.