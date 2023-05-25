North Carolina GOP lawmaker assailed for questioning Black colleague’s Harvard credentials during floor debate

Jones received bachelor’s and law degrees from Harvard and later served as a prosecutor and judge in North Carolina, according to his official campaign website . Harvard confirmed Thursday that he graduated from the Law School in 1977.

State Representative Jeff McNeely directed the incendiary comments at Representative Abe Jones during a floor debate last week on private school scholarships, the News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C. reported Thursday .

A North Carolina Republican lawmaker has come under fire for asking a Black Democratic colleague who attended Harvard University if he would’ve gotten into the Ivy League school if he wasn’t “a minority” or “an athlete.”

Advertisement

McNeely, speaking during last week’s floor debate, told Jones he understood “you went to Harvard and Harvard Law,” according to a video clip of the exchange uploaded to the News & Observer’s website and widely shared on social media.

“Would you have been able to maybe achieve this if you were not an athlete, or a minority, or any of these things, but you were a student trapped in a school that, the slowest - you know, in the wild, we’ll say the slowest gazelle does not survive, but yet the herd moves at that pace,” McNeely said.

He continued, “so the brightest child is sometimes held back.”

McNeely’s comments prompted an immediate retort from Representative Robert T. Reives II, the North Carolina House’s Democratic leader.

“I’m hoping I wasn’t the only one that got shocked by that comment, that the only reason you went to Harvard is because you were Black and an athlete?” an incredulous Reives said.

“I did not say that,” McNeely replied. “I said, would that, did that end up being one of the reasons? I do not know that. ... I apologize and I’ll reframe.”

Jones then spoke, telling colleagues he earned everything he achieved in the classroom.

Advertisement

“I’m just going to say one thing,” Jones said. “Harvard had five rankings for their students. One, two, three, four, five. And when I graduated from Harvard, I was at rank two. So I earned my place. And I did well.”

After Jones spoke, a number of fellow lawmakers rose to give him a standing ovation.

Requests for comment were sent Thursday to Jones and to McNeely, who resigned his post as Republican deputy whip in the House, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Many people took to social media to blast McNeely’s remarks soon after they went viral, including California Democratic strategist Larry Huynh.

“OH HELL NO: This NC Republican state Rep. Jeff McNeely just basically asked Democratic Rep. Abe Jones if he would’ve gotten into Harvard if he weren’t a Black athlete,” Huynh tweeted. “Jones’s response handled the disrespect with absolute grace. As a minority & Harvard alum, my question is: Why does no one ask white people this same question?”

Huynh said “systemic racism surely makes the path easier for white folks to have the resources, and thus have more access to get into Harvard. Was Jared Kushner with his ‘less than stellar’ high school record ever asked, ‘Oh, did you just get in because you’re white and rich?’ I’m betting never – not to his face.

The Wake County, N.C. Democratic Party also defended Jones via Twitter.

“Rep. Abe Jones (D38) attended Wake Co. public schools, Harvard & graduated from Harvard Law,” the party tweeted. “He earned his place at Harvard, and he did well. WCDP thanks Rep. Jones for his decades of public service & willingness to gracefully educate a colleague today on the House floor.”

Advertisement

Robyn Sanders, an attorney specializing in voting rights at the Brennan Center, blasted McNeely’s remarks as well.

“The racism and rank ignorance coming out of the mouth of Rep. Jeff McNeely and hurled at Rep. Abe Jones was spewed with way too much ease,” Sanders tweeted. “This is disgusting. Someone this inept should not be holding elected office!!!!”

Durham County, N.C. Commissioner Nimasheena Burns, meanwhile, tweeted that she’s “disgusted” with state Republicans in the wake of the controversy.

“I am disgusted at the majority party,” Burns tweeted. “Rep. Abe Jones has earned his opportunities. How dare McNeely question a lawyer, former judge and current Legislator about his credentials on racial lines then backpedal?”

Reives, the House’s Democratic leader, said via Twitter following the exchange that he’ll always defend members of his party who are bullied or maligned on the floor.

“I will always speak out when members of our @NCHouseDems Caucus are bullied or misrepresented,” Reives tweeted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.