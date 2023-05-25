Police officer and off-duty firefighter helped evacuate people out of burning building in Somerville

A police officer and an off-duty firefighter helped people out of a triple-decker home in Somerville that was on fire Thursday morning, officials said.
All of the occupants were out of the building at 132 Central St. when Somerville firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 6:04 a.m., Grace Munns, a city spokeswoman, said in an e-mail.
Several of the occupants had been assisted out by a Somerville police officer and an off-duty Cambridge firefighter, Munns said.
The three-alarm fire started on the rear porch of the third floor and spread into the third floor swelling and roof, causing “extensive damage” to the building, Munns said.
Ten people were displaced as a result of the fire, which also caused damage to the neighboring properties at 130 Central St. and 8 Ames St., Munns said.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking material on the rear porch, Munns said.
