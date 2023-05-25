Police officer and off-duty firefighter helped evacuate people out of burning building in Somerville

A police officer and an off-duty firefighter helped people out of a triple-decker home in Somerville that was on fire Thursday morning, officials said.

All of the occupants were out of the building at 132 Central St. when Somerville firefighters arrived at the scene at approximately 6:04 a.m., Grace Munns, a city spokeswoman, said in an e-mail.

Several of the occupants had been assisted out by a Somerville police officer and an off-duty Cambridge firefighter, Munns said.