Two people indicted on federal charges of robbing postal workers in Boston

Lawyers for the pair didn’t immediately return emails seeking comment. Lewis and Demosthene were arrested in connection with the case on May 10 and have yet to enter pleas.

The indictments were handed up in US District Court in Boston against Myesha Lewis, 22, of Boston, and Kenneth Demosthene, 22, of Stoughton, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Two people were indicted Thursday on charges alleging they robbed postal workers in Mattapan in November and in Hyde Park in December, according to prosecutors.

On Thursday, Levy’s office said in a statement, they were indicted on two counts each of robbery of any person having lawful charge, control, or custody of any mail matter or of any money or other property of the United States, aiding and abetting; and two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting.

Advertisement

“They will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date” for arraignment, the statement said.

Both defendants are currently free on bond, records show.

On Nov. 29 in Mattapan, Demosthene approached a USPS letter carrier and allegedly said, “I’m going to need your master key,” prosecutors have said previously.

Demosthene allegedly grabbed the arrow key — used to open blue USPS collection boxes — from the letter carrier’s mail satchel, authorities have said.

Demosthene allegedly broke the brass chain securing the key around the letter carrier’s belt, officials said, before fleeing with Lewis in a rental vehicle.

On Dec. 16 in Hyde Park, Demosthene and Lewis followed and allegedly robbed another letter carrier at knife point, prosecutors said.

Demosthene approached the USPS letter carrier and allegedly said, “Give me your [expletive] arrow key,” according to authorities.

As the letter carrier put their hands in the air, officials said, Demosthene and Lewis allegedly pulled on the chain attached to the key. They eventually broke the chain and ran away on foot, authorities said.

Advertisement

Separately, a post office mailbox in Newton was robbed early Monday morning, police said.

Newton police said via Facebook that “officers responded to an alarm at the Auburndale Post Office. While officers were investigating the alarm, officers in Newtonville observed a suspect actively stealing mail from the mailbox in front of the Newtonville Post Office. The suspects fled the area in a white Mercedes SUV.”

Police said the case remains “under investigation and the information has been shared with the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office. If anyone used the mailboxes over the weekend at the Auburndale or Newtonville Post Offices, they should contact the post office and monitor their accounts.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.