Lawsuits filed after three people say they were stricken with salmonella at Brighton restaurant

Nataniel Ustayev, a Newton resident identified in state records as the company president, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. No attorney was listed for the company in legal filings.

Attorneys for the trio filed the suits Monday and Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court, and each plaintiff is seeking more than $50,000 in damages, court papers show. The named defendant is Brighton Amigos Inc., doing business as Los Amigos Taqueria, which has locations in Brighton, West Roxbury, Somerville, Newton, and Brookline, according to its website .

Three people recently stricken with salmonella after dining at Los Amigos Taqueria in Brighton have filed lawsuits against the local chain, according to legal filings.

The plaintiffs filed three nearly identical 10-page civil complaints indicating they fell ill after eating at the Brighton location between May 12 and May 19.

On May 18, the complaints said, public health officials held a meeting with ownership to conduct onsite inspections and speak to the company about “the outbreak linked to food served by the company. ... The restaurant chain’s permits have been temporarily suspended and its Brighton and West Roxbury stores have been closed pending the investigation.”

The Boston Public Health Commission and Boston Inspectional Services Department on Thursday provided an identical statement elaborating on the probe.

“The Boston Public Health Commission, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, and Boston Inspectional Services Department are investigating an emerging Salmonella outbreak linked to Los Amigos Taqueria restaurant in Brighton, affecting residents in the Brighton, Boston, and Greater Boston area,” the statement said.

The release said inspectional services “inspected the Brighton restaurant and suspended its health permit. ISD also inspected the West Roxbury location and suspended its health permit due to several critical health violations. We encourage residents who visited the Brighton location between May 12 and May 18 to monitor themselves for symptoms of Salmonella infection, including fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, and to contact a healthcare provider for an evaluation and testing if appropriate.”

Separate reports provided by ISD spokesperson Lisa Timberlake said the suspensions for the Brighton and West Roxbury locations will remain in effect until “the conditions cited in this order are corrected and confirmed by the Health Division.”

Timberlake said both locations remained closed as of Monday. A number listed for both locations wasn’t accepting voicemail messages Thursday morning.

“The ISD, Health Division conducted an administrative hearing for the West Roxbury location,” Timberlake said via email “At which time the Hearing Officer heard testimony regarding the sanitary code violations observed during the inspection. The owner/operator of the establishment provided documentation of corrective measures they will take to correct the sanitary code violations. The Brighton location remains closed due to the ongoing investigation.”

Documents posted to city’s official website said the operating permits for the Brighton and West Roxbury locations were temporarily suspended on May 18 and May 19, respectively.

“There are multiple reports of a foodborne illness from items consumed at this location,” said an inspection report for the Brighton facility. “Establishment was issued a TSOP(Temporary suspension of the Permit). Samples were taken of implicated items, cooled/stored under refrigeration. All food items have been embargoed. Owner has been instructed not to handle any food items at this time without approval from the Health Division.”

The West Roxbury inspection report made no explicit mention of a foodborne illnesses but did note several sanitary issues including multiple “rodent droppings on pineapple cans, bag of pinto beans, beverage single use holders, on storage tables [and] floor. Provide a detailed pest control report. Remove foods contaminated by droppings. Clean and sanitize surfaces after cleaning of rodent droppings in all basement areas.”

The report also said there was no “verifible evidence of illness policy training” at the West Roxbury location. “Provide an additional Certified Certified Food Protection Manager for on site monitoring.”

This breaking news story will be updated.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.