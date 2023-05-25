Stoughton police investigating car crash involving shooting victim

Police in Stoughton investigating a serious car crash Wednesday night discovered that an occupant in one of the vehicles had been shot, authorities said.
The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Stoughton police said.
Stoughton police said the crash occurred at the intersection of Plain and West streets, which was temporarily closed to traffic.
“Upon arrival at the crash officers discovered that one vehicle had an occupant that had been shot,” Stoughton police wrote on Facebook Wednesday night. “The victim has been transported to an area hospital.”
As of 6:11 a.m. Thursday, police said the intersection at Plain Street and West Street had been reopened to traffic.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
