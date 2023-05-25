Three injured when car and trash truck crash in Lakeville

A car and a trash truck were involved in a serious crash in Lakeville Thursday evening, trapping one person for more than an hour, and sending three people to a hospital, according to police.
The driver of the trash truck was flown by air ambulance to Rhode Island Trauma Center, Lakeville police said in a statement.
The passenger in the trash truck and the driver of the car were each taken by ambulance to local hospitals, the statement said.
Their conditions were not known Thursday night.
The vehicles crashed on Bedford Street in the area of Crooked Lane at about 4:50 p.m. Fire crews worked for more than an hour to free one of the drivers from inside their vehicle, the statement said.
Advertisement
Police did not say which driver was trapped. The crash is under investigation, police said.
No further information was released.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.