The 2023 Celtics live to fight another night, and then … ?

What was motivating the really negative coverage of the Celtics in the May 23 paper? Fire the coach of a team that is still in the playoffs? Greatest sports failure by a team still in the playoffs?

You should be ashamed of this disheartening coverage. It flies in the face of what it is to compete in sports. It confirms that writers are not players.

Now that the Celtics won Game 4, almost hysterically your writers have started talking about the greatest comeback in history while they start to eat crow.