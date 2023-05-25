Blue Jays meet after another ugly Alek Manoah start, series against the Rays

“We have to get better,” Schneider said after Thursday’s 6-3 defeat to the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. “When it comes down to us as a staff, the expectations are put right in front of you. There is an urgency that needs to be had in order to meet those expectations. Wins and losses out the window. The last 10 days haven’t been great, and I think that the urgency in which those expectations are trying to be achieved is not right there.”

Their latest loss prompted Toronto players to call a postgame meeting in response to a 2-9 stretch manager John Schneider described as being “punched right in the face.”

“Yes, that’s on me and the players . . . Ultimately on me,” Schneider added. “When the players are recognizing that, and when the players are calling attention to that, it’s going to hold a lot more weight than anyone of the staff members trying to get mad or get in their face.”

Zach Eflin became the major leagues’ third seven-game winner in the victory over struggling Alek Manoah as the Rays took three of four from the Blue Jays.

Eflin (7-1) allowed one run and six hits in seven innings as the major league-leading Rays (37-15) stole seven bases for the second time this season and improved to 24-5 at home. He joins teammate Shane McClanahan (8-0) and Minnesota’s Joe Ryan (7-1) as the big leagues’ winningest pitchers.

“Elite pitch execution,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “To get them to swing early in the count and not drive the ball, it’s speaks to Zach’s stuff.”

Manoah (1-5), a 16-game winner last year, extended his winless streak to nine starts after giving up five runs, three hits, and five walks over three innings with six strikeouts. He threw just 44 of 87 pitches for strikes and his ERA climbed to 5.53. The Rays stole five bases while he was on the mound.

“We know we’re better than we’re playing right now,” Manoah said. “We just need to stick together, and we’ve just got to keep fighting.”

Toronto (26-25) is 8-15 in May. The Blue Jays are 6-15 in division play after going 43-33 last year. They trail the Rays by 10½ games, and the teams do not meet again until six games during the final 10 days of the season.

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals stay hot

Nolan Gorman hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and scored on a wild pitch in Cincinnati, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Reds, 2-1, for their 13th win in 18 games.

Miles Mikolas (3-1) won his third straight decision, allowing five hits over seven scoreless innings, which matched his season high. He struck out five and walked none. Giovany Gallegos gave up a two-out RBI single to Stuart Fairchild in the ninth before striking out Luke Maile for his fifth save in six chances.

St. Louis (23-29), which has rebounded after a 10-24 start, gave All-Stars Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras the afternoon off and still gained a split of the four-game series. It went ahead in the eighth when Lars Nootbaar singled with two outs, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on Gorman’s liner down the right-field line that extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games (20 for 54, .370). Gorman scored on Sims’ second wild pitch of the inning.

Cincinnati, last in the NL Central at 21-29, has lost seven of 10.

Rain falls on Marlins as Rockies come back

Ezequiel Tovar singled through a five-man infield during a ninth-inning storm in Denver, lifting Colorado over the Miami Marlins, 7-6, after the Rockies wasted a four-run lead in the top of the inning.

Colorado took a 6-2 lead with four runs in the eighth, but Jorge Soler and pinch-hitter Garrett Cooper hit two-run homers on curveballs from Pierce Johnson in the ninth. Huascar Brazobán (0-1) walked Kris Bryant and Elias Díaz on four pitches each starting the bottom half, retired Randal Grichuk on a flyout, then walked Ryan McMahon on four straight pitches after getting ahead, 0-2.

Amid a downpour with thunder and lightning overhead, the Marlins moved right fielder Garrett Hampson to the infield and Tovar hit a chopper past diving third baseman Jean Segura into left field.

The Rockies took three of four in the series, but rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle left on a cart in the ninth after he was injured leaping in an attempt to deny Soler’s home run.

Julio Teheran finds new home

Two-time All-Star righthander Julio Teheran made his first major league appearance in over two years, for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants. The 32-year-old agreed to terms with the Brewers on Tuesday and the deal was finalized ahead of the game against the Giants. He gets a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues and $500,000 while in the minors, plus can earn $1 million in performance bonuses. Teheran was an All-Star with Atlanta in 2014 and 2016. He hasn’t pitched in the majors since April 3, 2021; he went on the injured list with a strained shoulder less than a week later. The Brewers hope Teheran, who opted out of a minor league deal with the Padres earlier this week, can provide some stability for their pitching staff while two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer, and Aaron Ashby are on the injured list with shoulder problems . . . Atlanta recalled lefthander Dylan Dodd to start the opener of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Dodd was making his fourth start for the Braves, coming in with a record of 2-1 with a 6.46 ERA in the big leagues. Atlanta has been forced to patch up its rotation after long-term injuries to Max Fried and Kyle Wright.