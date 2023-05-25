Bruins’ Don Sweeney is a finalist for the GM of the Year award

The Bruins’ Don Sweeney , Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers are the finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

The award has been presented annually since 2009-10 to the general manager who best excelled at his role during the regular season. It is voted on by the League’s general managers and a panel of NHL executives and print and broadcast media after the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The winner will be revealed during the first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 28.