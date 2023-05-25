The Celtics are back at TD Garden and must beat the Heat to stay alive. Follow along.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat tips at 8:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT.

Today, the stakes are heightened: They haven’t yet been in a position where they need to win at home or their season is over. The Miami Heat are up 3-1 in this series.

The Celtics are 4-5 at TD Garden this postseason. It’s a stat you’re all familiar with, but one that’s still plenty concerning.

We’re offering live analysis and commentary from Chad Finn, Nicole Yang, Khari Thompson, and Conor Ryan. Follow along below.

Shaq finally got caught — 7:20 p.m.

By Katie McInerney

The law comes for all of us.

For months, former NBA star and “Inside the NBA” host Shaquille O’Neal has been dodging process servers attempting to notify him that he is being sued in a class-action filing by people who invested in the failed cryptocurrency company FTX.

The 15-time All-Star, who spent one season with the Celtics, was a spokesperson for FTX, which is involved in a fraud case after founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested and the company fell apart.

O’Neal is not the only notable name to be swept up in the collapse of the cryptocurrency company.

Tom Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, MLB star Shohei Ohtani, tennis star Naomi Osaki, and Warriors guard Stephen Curry have all been named in the class-action lawsuit filed by investors. The suit claims the stars “lured unsophisticated investors and cost them their fortunes,” per the Washington Post.

But O’Neal apparently was the hardest to track down.

The Post reported O’Neal had been followed through multiple states, tracked down at TNT’s Atlanta studio, and even had papers thrown at him while in a moving car. An attorney told the Post it cost than $100,000 to try to reach the big man. O’Neal, of course, is not hard to spot — he’s 7-foot-1.

“I haven’t heard of anything like this in 30 years,” Adam Moskowitz, an attorney representing the group of investors, told the Post. “This is a defendant who’s well-known. He’s not fleeing another island. He’s in America, and he’s on TV every day — but we can’t get near him and serve him. It’s insane.”

Until now.

O’Neal was finally served during Tuesday’s Heat-Celtics game, for which he was on site as part of his analyst coverage for TNT. O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson sat at a desk right in the middle of the action, on the lower-level of the arena, for all of their television appearances during the Celtics’ win. O’Neal reportedly got the process server kicked out of the arena, but the incident was captured on video.

O’Neal was served the papers at Miami’s Kayesa Center ... formerly known as FTX Arena.

“It was a bit of poetic justice,” said Moskowitz told the Post.

What Joe Mazzulla had to say before Game 5 — 7:05 p.m.

Joe Mazzulla was asked about his mindset entering Game 5.

“Just win or die,” he said simply.

The Globe’s Gary Washburn asked Mazzulla to elaborate on how the Celtics coach has kept his perspective amid the pressure. His answer was fascinating.

“Honestly? I met three girls under the age of 21 with terminal cancer, and I thought I was helping them by talking to them, and they were helping me,” he said. “So having an understanding about what life is really all about and watching a girl dying and smiling and enjoying her life, that’s what it’s really all about, and having that faith and understanding.

“The other thing is you always hear people give glory to God and say ‘thank you’ when they’re holding a trophy, but you never really hear it in times like this. So for me, it’s an opportunity to just sit right where I’m at and just be faithful. That’s what it’s about.”

Putting the Celtics’ long odds into perspective — 7:00 p.m.

The Celtics are 10-11 at home during the postseason since last year.

They’re 4-5 at home during the postseason this year.

Both the Celtics and the Bruins are 2-8 at home since April 19.

None of the 150 teams that lost the first three games of a seven-game NBA (or Basketball Association of America, a precursor to the NBA) playoff series has come back to win the series. A hefty 92 of those 150 teams (61 percent) got broomed away into four-game oblivion.

For the ones that avoided a sweep ... 44 of the 150 teams (29 percent) were done in 5 games.

Eleven of the 150 teams (7 percent) claimed two wins before getting eliminated in Game 6.

Three of the 150 teams (2 percent) forced a Game 7 and then lost.

Heat guard Gabe Vincent ruled out — 6:45 p.m.

By Adam Himmelsbach

Heat guard Gabe Vincent, whose scorching shooting in the Eastern Conference finals against the Celtics has helped his team to a 3-1 series lead, has been ruled out for Game 5 Thursday night with a left ankle sprain.

Vincent suffered the injury with eight minutes left in the third quarter of the Celtics’ Game 4 win in Miami Tuesday when he had his 3-point attempt from the left corner blocked by Jayson Tatum. Vincent leapt to retrieve the loose ball and twisted the ankle on his landing.

During this series, Vincent is averaging 17.5 points and connecting on 57.9 percent of his shots overall and 50 percent of his 3-pointers. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who is averaging 6.8 points on 35.5 percent shooting.

The Heat’s backcourt is already undermanned, with star guard Tyler Herro sidelined with a broken hand and backup Victor Oladipo out for the season with a knee injury.

Watch: Chris Gasper previews Game 5 — 6:30 p.m.

Globe sports columnist Chris Gasper joined Boston Globe Today on Thursday to preview Game 5 of the Celtics-Heat NBA playoff series.

Celtics back to the Garden for game 5 Share Chris Gasper breaks down what the Celtics need to do to beat the Heat in game 5, from three-point shooting to the play of Jayson Tatum.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.





