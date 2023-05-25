EMass baseball: With a clutch 3-run home run that upset No. 1 Franklin, Bridgewater-Raynham’s Casey Wensley headlines the Players of the Week

Jack Collins, Medfield — After going 3 for 4 with a double in a 10-7 win over Westwood on Monday, the senior drove in five and earned the win on the mound in an 18-3 victory over Holliston on Wednesday.
Jack Cropper, Norwood — The hard-throwing senior struck out an eye-popping 18 batters in a one-hit, 2-0 shutout over Medfield on Friday. He’ll play at Northeastern next year.
Brandon McMahon, Malden — The Golden Tornadoes won the East Boston Strike Out Colon Cancer Tournament thanks to the efforts of the tournament MVP. The senior set a school record throwing 65 pitches in a complete-game one-hitter in a 2-0 win over Minuteman on Saturday, then drove in the only run in a 1-0 win over Watertown in the championship on Sunday with an RBI single.
Robbie Penswick, Sturgis — The senior, who attends Sturgis East, fired a no-hitter in a 2-0 win over St. John Paul II on Friday, striking out nine. He’ll play baseball next year at West Point.
Jayson Ruehs, Plymouth South — Ruehs put on a show against both Quincy teams. The sophomore drove in a pair of runs as the Panthers defeated Quincy, 7-1, on Friday, then starred with three hits and five RBIs in a 13-3 win over North Quincy on Tuesday.
Casey Wensley, Bridgewater-Raynham — The clutch senior captain delivered yet again for the Trojans, as his three-run homer with two outs in the seventh powered Bridgewater-Raynham to a 5-4 win over No. 1 Franklin on Sunday. He added two hits and two RBIs in a 5-1 win over Plymouth South on Monday.