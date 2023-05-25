Heat guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 against Celtics with ankle injury

Heat guard Gabe Vincent, whose scorching shooting in these conference finals against the Celtics has helped his team to a 3-1 series lead, has been ruled out for Game 5 on Thursday night due to a left ankle sprain.

Vincent suffered the injury with eight minutes left in the third quarter of Boston’s Game 4 win in Miami when he had his 3-pointer from the left corner blocked by Jayson Tatum, leapt to retrieve the loose ball, and twisted the ankle on his landing.

During this series Vincent is averaging 17.5 points and connecting on 57.9 percent of his shots overall and 50 percent of his 3-pointers. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who is averaging 6.8 points per game on 35.5 percent shooting in the series.