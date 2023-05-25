James Paxton has started hot for the Red Sox, but his luck ran out as the Angels secure a sweep

The lefthander came out firing in his first two starts back from the injured list, tossing a combined 11 innings and yielding just three runs. He dominated with his fastball, averaging 96.2 miles per hour on his heavy four-seamer which he relied on 60 percent of the time. While his command wavered at times, he held opponents to a .214 batting average and struck out 10 on his heater.

He lasted just three innings against the Angels, his shortest outing so far this year, and was thumped for five runs (all earned) in the Red Sox’ 7-3 loss.

But Paxton had no answers for the Angels to seal a three-game sweep. He flashed his four-seamer 35 times but failed to draw a single swing and miss.

Paxton was crisp in the first inning, negotiating a 1-2-3 frame and striking out both Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. The highlight of that inning was the at-bat against Ohtani, when Paxton froze him with two four-seamers low and away before getting Ohtani to chase on a cutter to end the frame.

But the trouble began for Paxton in the second when he issued a four-pitch walk to Hunter Renfroe, his first of three on the evening.

A Brandon Drury double put runners in scoring position and Gio Urshela took advantage of the situation, registering a sacrifice fly to score the first run of the game. Paxton struck out Luis Rengifo but failed to put away the bottom two hitters in the order. The lefthander gifted Chad Wallach a free pass and paid the price when Zach Neto launched a three-run homer on the first pitch he saw.

Ohtani got his revenge in the third with a solo shot of his own.

Ohtani follows the flight of his solo shot Wednesday night against the Sox. Ronald Martinez/Getty

The 5-0 lead proved to be a steep hill for the Red Sox to climb, considering the sputtering offense over the last week or so. In the Sox’ last 32 innings heading into Wednesday, they managed to score just one run.

That carried into Wednesday. Lefthander Tyler Anderson lasted six innings, holding the Sox to just a run on a Kiké Hernández RBI double in the fourth.

But with Nick Pivetta on for the bottom half of that frame, Trout lifted a two-run home run for his second four-bagger in as many nights.

The Angels like the long ball, entering this series ranked 10th in homers with 60. They remained true to form, belting seven in three games against the Sox.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, were without a homer in three games before Connor Wong sent a solo shot off Reyes Moronta in the seventh.

The Sox (26-24) have lost four games in a row for the third time this season. They are 4-8 in their last 12, dating to the start of their series against the Cardinals.

The club will have an off day Thursday before resuming their final leg of this west coast trip in Arizona Friday with a three-game set against the Diamondbacks.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.