Orioles, Kyle Gibson find rare success at Yankee Stadium

Gibson (6-3) entered 1-6 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 outings against the Yankees. He allowed a first-pitch single to Gleyber Torres leading off the first and a single to Willie Calhoun leading off the seventh. Gibson worked around four walks and struck out three, getting 13 outs from ground balls.

Anthony Santander had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt (2-5). Austin Hays hit a two-run double in the eighth against Clay Holmes, a drive off the top of the right-field wall.

NEW YORK — Kyle Gibson allowed two hits over seven scoreless innings, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Yankees, 3-1, on Thursday night to take two of three games from New York.

Advertisement

Mike Baumann struck out two in a perfect eighth before Aaron Judge led off the ninth with the first walk off Yennier Cano in 21 games this season. Calhoun hit a two-out double and Cano retired Anthony Volpe on a flyout for his fourth save in four chances, finishing a three-hitter.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Baltimore, which overcame a 5-1 deficit in a 9-6 win on Wednesday, had won just nine series against the Yankees in the previous seven seasons.

Schmidt, who allowed five hits in five innings, needed 29 pitches to get through the first, an inning extended when Volpe failed to come up with Santander’s two-out grounder to shortstop. Schmidt followed with a pair of walks before retiring Hays on a foulout.

New York lost its second straight following a season-high, five-game winning streak.

Yankees pitchers Nick Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero dropped throws at first base for errors in the sixth and seventh innings. Ryan McKenna and Adley Rutschman followed with inning-ending, double-play grounders.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fourth time this season and second time in a four-game span when he argued with Edwin Moscoso over the umpire’s strike zone in the third inning.