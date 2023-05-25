US advances to semifinals at men’s hockey worlds, getting goals from Matt Coronato, Cutter Gauthier

“This was a tough game and I’m really proud of our team and how we stuck to our game plan,” said US coach David Quinn, a native of Cranston, R.I. “There’s a real selflessness to our team and that’s been evident from the outset.”

The Americans have been cruising through the tournament and earned their eighth straight victory.

The United States beat the Czech Republic, 3-0, Thursday at Tampere, Finland, to advance to the semifinals of the men’s hockey World Championships.

Matt Coronato, who played for Harvard this past season before signing with the Calgary Flames in March, scored on a shot from the left circle that deflected off the skate of a Czech defenseman and into the net in the opening period for a 1-0 lead. The Czechs managed just two shots on goal in the period.

Boston University’s Lane Hutson assisted on the goal, sending a shot in from the point that Coronato was able to track down on the rebound.

Nick Perbix doubled the advantage midway through the second with a shot into the roof of the net that beat goaltender Karel Vejmelka.

Boston College’s Cutter Gauthier completed the scoring in the third with his seventh goal of the tournament.

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith, who played at New Hampshire, made 15 saves for the shutout.

The quarterfinal was a rematch of last year’s bronze-medal game, which the Czechs won, 8-4.

In the Latvian capital of Riga, Germany upset Switzerland, 3-1, to reach the semifinals and will face the US Saturday.

Switzerland’s Jonas Siegenthaler answered Germany’s opening goal by Maximilian Kastner before John Peterka and Nico Sturm scored for the Germans.