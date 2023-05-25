fb-pixel Skip to main content
Video

Watch: Chris Gasper previews Game 5 of the Celtics-Hawks series

From staff reportsUpdated May 25, 2023, 11 minutes ago
Celtics back to the Garden for game 5
Chris Gasper breaks down what the Celtics need to do to beat the Heat in game 5, from three-point shooting to the play of Jayson Tatum.

Globe sports columnist Chris Gasper joined Boston Globe Today on Thursday to preview Game 5 of the Celtics-Heat NBA playoff series.

The Heat have a 3-1 lead, with Game 5 on Thursday night at TD Garden (8:30 p.m., TNT).

Watch Gasper’s outlook in the video embedded at the top of this page.

Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.


Boston Globe Today