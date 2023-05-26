Fans arrive at Boston Calling for Friday concerts

It’s Boston Calling weekend, and thousands of concertgoers are descending on the Harvard Athletic Complex for the three-day festival, which features the Foo Fighters, Lumineers, Paramore, and Noah Kahan, among many other big names.
Here’s everyone performing each day of the festival. And a tip: The Orange Stage is where Boston Calling will showcase local artists
For everything else you need to know about the festival, here’s a fan guide created by a festival expert. A few tips to keep in mind: Bring the kids, don’t bring cash, and leave the gummies at home.
Here’s a look at what’s happening right now at Boston Calling: