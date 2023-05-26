There will be plenty to see on ‘Talking Sopranos’

The popular podcast “Talking Sopranos” has come to TV — to Max, the streaming outlet for HBO, where “The Sopranos” originally ran.

Cohosted by “Sopranos” alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa — who played Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, respectively — the podcast began in 2020 and ended in 2021 after 91 episodes. The pair looked back at all 86 episodes of the show, breaking them down with the help of guest stars from the “Sopranos” including Lorraine Bracco, David Chase, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Aida Turturro, and John Ventimiglia.