Send your relationship questions to Love Letters

Two hands touch gently. Illustration by Ashanti Davis.

The official start of summer is less than a month away which means many people may begin thinking more about their relationship status, according to Love Letters advice columnist and podcast host, Meredith Goldstein, who has been answering readers most burning relationship questions for more than a decade.

As the weather warms up, what is your romantic life looking like? Are you single and looking for a summer fling? In a relationship and feeling like you want to explore your freedom? Crushing and looking for a way to make your move?