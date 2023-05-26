5 fun things to do for Memorial Day weekend in N.H.

There will be dozens of parades and ceremonies across the state to salute US military veterans and commemorate the lives of those who died in service. A few towns, including Bedford , Fremont , and Greenfield , will hold their events on Sunday. But most parades and ceremonies will take place on Memorial Day itself. (Check with local officials for details on when and where.)

With sunny and warm weather for the unofficial start of summer, this Memorial Day weekend in New Hampshire is fixing to offer a prime chance to celebrate all the state has to offer and honor those who have made it possible.

Between now and Monday, there will be all sorts of things to do in New Hampshire. Here are five fun items worth considering if you’ve still got room in your weekend itinerary:

1. Find your ‘zany’ way up Mt. Washington

Those prolific bumper stickers suggest run-of-the-mill automobiles aplenty have climbed Mt. Washington. But for those who prefer a more creative means to the summit, there’s Alton Weagle Day, an event that encourages campy flair. Weagle was a guy who found “strange and zany ways” to use the Mt. Washington Auto Road, said Lisa McCoy, who oversees the event. Weagle once rolled a wheelbarrow full of sugar up the road … for fun, I guess. So now people come with unusual costumes, props, and contraptions. “It’s definitely a little on the eccentric side of things,” McCoy said, “but I just love it because it’s such a unique event.” (It starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday. If you want to attend, e-mail McCoy: events@mt-washington.com.)

2. Shop for arts and crafts in North Conway

If you’re a fan of artisan-made goods, then swing by the craft fair Saturday and Sunday at Schouler Park in downtown North Conway. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The 125 exhibitors will offer jewelry, pottery, and much more.

3. Sponsor a racing duck in Jackson

For $20, you could pick either a quartet of regular-sized rubber ducks or one olympic-sized contender in the Wildquack Duck Race in Jackson. Buy your tickets online ahead of time for the watery raffle. Events (including live music, fair food, and more) begin Sunday morning, and the first race kicks off at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free.

4. Judge chowder in Waterville Valley

Chowder lovers will converge on Town Square in Waterville Valley from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday. That’s when area restaurants will serve generous samples of their signature creamy soups in hopes of being judged the best. Chowderfest admission costs $7.50 for adults, $5 for kids.

5. Watch fireworks at Hampton Beach

If you really want to hammer home the idea that summer has arrived, then put on your sandals and head to Hampton Beach for a fireworks show. It’ll start at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday near the top of B and C streets. Forecast says skies will be clear!

The Big Picture

Tania P. Scholtz-Rich of Andover, N.H., facing front center, walks with others during the Hidden Battles Foundation's "22 for the 22" event, May 20, 2023 in Hebron, N.H.

