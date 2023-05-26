Man, 16-year-old boy arrested in alleged armed robbery in Dorchester

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested Friday in Dorchester for allegedly stealing a credit card from two men at gunpoint earlier that morning, police said.

Davon Sanon, 23, of Medford, and the teen were arrested at 11:44 a.m. near 181 Norfolk St. after an investigation into the armed robbery, the statement said.

During the incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. near 231 Talbot Ave., the boy allegedly displayed a firearm. Later, they allegedly used the stolen credit card, police said.