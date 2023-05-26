Man charged with allegedly bludgeoning neighbor to death in Bridegwater

A Bridgewater man who allegedly killed his neighbor was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court, according to prosecutors.
Dinis Moreira, 69, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and was ordered held without bail, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.
He will also be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days to be evaluated. His next court date is June 14, the statement said.
Moreira is accused of bludgeoning Valerie Oakhem, 58, to death in his home at 134 Spring St. A relative of Moreira called police at 12:34 a.m. to say they had arrived at the home and found Oakhem injured and on the floor.
Oakhem suffered severe trauma to her head and face. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where she was pronounced dead, the statement said.
“Preliminarily, the investigation has determined that Moreira allegedly bludgeoned Oakhem to death,” prosecutors said. “Both Moreira and the victim live in separate homes on Spring Street. Investigators believe that this was a targeted act of violence and not random.”
The death remains under investigation.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.