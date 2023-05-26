Man charged with allegedly bludgeoning neighbor to death in Bridegwater

A Bridgewater man who allegedly killed his neighbor was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Brockton District Court, according to prosecutors.

Dinis Moreira, 69, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and was ordered held without bail, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

He will also be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days to be evaluated. His next court date is June 14, the statement said.