Man fatally shot by police in Manchester, N.H., investigation underway, attorney general says

“The responding officers encountered the armed person outside of the home,” the statement said. “During the ensuing encounter, multiple Manchester police officers ultimately discharged their firearms. Life saving measures were attempted, but the armed resident was shot and has died.”

Officers were alerted around 3:25 a.m. to someone armed with a firearm at 1143 Mammoth Road, Formella’s office said in a statement.

Police in Manchester, NH, fatally shot a man who was armed with a gun early Friday outside a home on Mammoth Road, according to state Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending family notification, authorities said.

Advertisement

“An autopsy has been scheduled for later today,” Formella’s office said, adding that no police officers or additional civilians were hurt.

There’s no current threat to the public, according to the statement.

“Pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews,” officials said. “The initial responding officers had body-worn cameras.”

Formella’s office said the “exact circumstances” of the shooting remain under investigation.

“Additional information will not be released until after the autopsy is completed,” said Formella’s office.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.