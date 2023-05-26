R.I. State Police justified in fatal shooting of Portsmouth man during attempted arrest, grand jury finds

PROVIDENCE — A Providence County grand jury determined Friday that law enforcement officers were justified in shooting and killing a man in April 2022, after he drove into them as they tried to arrest him.

The state violent fugitive task force had an arrest warrant for 58-year-old Russell Dufault of Portsmouth, who was accused of pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend’s sister, assaulting her, and holding her against her will. She also told state police that Dufault had demanded $80,000 that he said had been stolen from him.

Dufault, who had a lengthy record that included armed robbery, was wanted for felony assault and kidnapping. When members of the task force saw him sitting in a car in Woonsocket later that day, they tried to arrest him, according to police.