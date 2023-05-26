fb-pixel Skip to main content

See photos of local Memorial Day flag displays in honor of dead soldiers

By Sarah Roberts Globe Correspondent,Updated May 26, 2023, 42 minutes ago
Volunteers planted more than 37,000 flags at the Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common on Wednesday afternoon in honor of Memorial Day.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Hundreds of volunteers, some veterans, gathered together at the Boston Common on Wednesday to place over 37,000 flags to honor dead soldiers ahead of Memorial Day.

The display was set up around the Soldiers and Sailors monument, and was unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday. Killed soldiers honored by each flag date back to the Revolutionary War.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday in Winchendon, a group of volunteers placed flags at gravesites of veterans at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery there, under the guidance of Ronald Cormier, the grounds supervisor.

Kim Bullock (left) and Monique Charbonneau planted flags on Boston Common. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Louie Taylor, 10, (left) helped his grandfather, Vietnam War veteran Billy Allen of Winthrop, plant American flags on Boston Common.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Teresa Flaherty was surrounded by a sea of flags on Boston Common.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff


Jonathan Bussiere, 5, held an American flag as he and his family volunteered to placed flags on the gravesites of veterans buried in the cemetery in Winchendon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Christopher Tourtellot a member of the Sons of the American Revolution Colonel Henry Knox Regimental Color Guard, carried an armload of American flags to place on the gravesites of veterans in Winchendon. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Ronald Cormier, the grounds supervisor at the veterans cemetery in Winchendon demonstrated how to use a tool to make a hole at the base of a grave so that a flag can be planted.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Sarah Roberts can be reached at sarah.roberts@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @saraherobs.

