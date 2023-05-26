See photos of local Memorial Day flag displays in honor of dead soldiers

Hundreds of volunteers, some veterans, gathered together at the Boston Common on Wednesday to place over 37,000 flags to honor dead soldiers ahead of Memorial Day.

The display was set up around the Soldiers and Sailors monument, and was unveiled in a ceremony on Thursday. Killed soldiers honored by each flag date back to the Revolutionary War.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday in Winchendon, a group of volunteers placed flags at gravesites of veterans at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery there, under the guidance of Ronald Cormier, the grounds supervisor.