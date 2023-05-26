Arizona Cardinals release three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals released three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a salary-cap move Friday after they failed to find a trading partner in the offseason.

The Cardinals made the move three seasons after acquiring Hopkins in a trade with Houston and signing him to a $54.5 million contract extension. The soon-to-be 31-year-old Hopkins would have counted close to $31 million against the cap this season.

His cap hit in dead money is $22.6 million.