Boston College is knocked out of ACC baseball tournament but awaits likely NCAA berth

The best Boston College baseball season of its Atlantic Coast Conference tenure, if not longer, awaits an extension by the NCAA.

The No. 20 Eagles lost, 4-1, to No. 8 Clemson Friday in Durham, N.C., the Tigers advancing to the ACC tournament semifinals and BC left to await a likely at-large berth in the Division 1 tournament. Regional hosts are scheduled to be announced Sunday, with the full field out at noon Monday.

Clemson (41-17) scored two runs each in the first and second innings, all charged to graduate starter Chris Flynn. Junior righthander John West of Shrewsbury kept it close, retiring the first 12 batters he faced to begin 5⅔ scoreless innings of relief, but the Eagles (35-18) were held to three hits and were scoreless until sophomore third baseman Nick Wang from Newton cracked a solo home run with two outs in the ninth.